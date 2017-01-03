Oconee Co. deputies: Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

On Dec. 30, the Oconee County Sheriff’s office arrested a Fair Play man on drug and weapons charges.

Deputies stated while working a traffic safety checkpoint on Coneross Creek Road, they observed a white Ford Mustang with a cracked windshield. The driver, identified by deputies as 22-year-old Macarius Shantee Whitfield, was asked by deputies to pull over.

Deputies said while issuing a traffic ticket for the cracked windshield, they were advised by dispatch that Whitfield had an outstanding bench warrant.

According to deputies, they searched the vehicle before they arrested Whitfield. Deputies said they found a quantity of what appeared to be crack cocaine and a quantity of what appeared to be marijuana. They said they also found a firearm and ammunition.

Deputies stated the vehicle was towed and Whitfield was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center where he was booked in on a temporary custody order while also being issued a ticket for simple possession of marijuana and being served with the bench warrant.

Deputies said they also obtained arrest warrants against Whitfield on charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said Whitfield was released after posting bond on New Year’s Day and that his total combined surely bond was $25,615.

