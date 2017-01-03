Former Union Co. teacher settles lawsuit after nude photo scandal

According to online court records, the lawsuit filed by an Upstate teacher against the Union County School District has been dismissed.

Leigh Anne Arthur, a former teacher at Union County Career and Technology Center, said she stepped out of the classroom on Feb. 18, 2016, leaving her cell phone on her desk.

A 16-year-old student was accused of going through the device and spreading explicit photos of Arthur he found. The teen later pleaded guilty to second-degree computer crimes. A charge of aggravated voyeurism was dismissed.

Arthur, who resigned shortly after the incident, filed a lawsuit against the district and interim superintendent David Eubanks for damages as a result of loss of income, mental suffering and emotional distress.

Union County court records indicate on Dec. 2, the case was dismissed by Arthur.

Arthur said the case was settled, but did not release details of the settlement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.