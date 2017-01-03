Deputies: Salem man arrested after failing to register as sex of - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Salem man arrested after failing to register as sex offender

Posted: Updated:
Richard Claude Dills (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office) Richard Claude Dills (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a Salem man was arrested during New Year’s Eve on a sex offender registry violation charge.

Deputies stated 57-year-old Richard Claude Dills was convicted of a lewd act upon a child in 1993 and as part of his conviction, Dills is required to register as a sex offender in the county in which he resides.

Deputies said he registered in September and signed a form indicating he was going to register the following month, however Dills did not register in October as required.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office stated that based upon this information and evidence, deputies obtained an arrest warrant against Dills on the sex offender registry violation charges. They said Dills was also convicted of a first-offense registry violation in Sept 2005.

Deputies stated Dills remains in custody at the Detention Center and his surety bond amount is $5,000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.