Sun and clouds today, watching for late week snow

All eyes are on Friday night and Saturday as winter weather looks more and more likely for the Carolinas and northeast Georgia. Until then weather will be fairly quiet, with temperatures mild today and dropping below average for the end of the week.

Sun and clouds move back in today, with mild temps in the low 60s Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. A strong breeze will keep high elevations feeling colder.

Temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday stays dry with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some snow may be possible in the mountains late Thursday, mainly along the TN border.

Much colder air moves in Friday, with enough moisture to bring a threat of winter weather.

Highs on Friday reach the mid-40s Upstate with dry conditions early. Scattered afternoon showers will be followed by a changeover to snow Friday night.

Mountain towns will only reach the mid-30s on Friday with a quick changeover to snow during the day. Accumulations will be small Friday in high elevations, but by Saturday, even across the Upstate it's possible to have 1 to 3 inches of snow on the ground before the system moves out by Saturday afternoon.

This is not expected to be a major winter storm, but it could potentially bring enough snow to cause roads problems. Travel would be hazardous starting late Friday night and through early on Sunday if the forecast stays on track.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.