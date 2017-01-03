Doctor believes people can die of a broken heart

In a trunk at the Pennington home are memories of the heart.

"Family and friends were the most important to them," Patricia Pennington said. She's married to Marshall Pennington and says her father and mother-in-law truly loved one another.

"When you saw Mr. Pennington, Papa Jack as we called him, he always held M. Ruby's hand, toted her pocket book," she said.

But, after 65 years of marriage, Ruby Pennington died in March 2015.

"He missed her, he missed her," she said."They were soul mates."



Jack Pennington, Patricia's father-in-law, had dementia, but knew something didn't seem quite right. And then June 2015, just three months after his wife died, so did he.

"He woke up long enough to tell us he loved us," she said. "I looked at him and I said 'Momma Ruby is waiting for you. Marshall's going to be OK and go and be with Ms. Ruby.' He died the next day. I do believe Papa Jack died from that broken heart."

Doctors say dying from a broken heart is a real thing.

"Cardiac syndrome, it's sort of termed 'broken heart syndrome' where patients actually can die from excessive stress," Dr. Matthew Sellers said. Sellers is a cardiologist with Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System.



"Some of the hypothesis are that you have sort of a surge of adrenaline or catecholamine and that can cause damage to the heart muscle and result to enlarging of the heart," Sellers said.

He says stress from losing a loved one can lead to a heart attack.

"I do think stress plays a part in all different diseases," Sellers said.



And even though doctors can identify and reverse some heart problems, Patricia Pennington believes her father-in-law needed a dose of love from his wife.

Doctors say although there may not be an exact cure for a broken heart, in order to keep a healthy heart minimize stress by exercising and eating healthy. Doctors say in cases of Broken Heart Syndrome, there is a high percentage of women who suffer from the syndrome.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.