Companies help SC residents stay warm during freezing temperatures

Just ahead of some freezing temperatures expected later this week, many residents are worried about how to stay warm.

Heating is a concern for many people, and freezing weather increases those worries and can be deadly. However, there are some options to help just ahead of what could be dangerously cold weather.

Trying to stay warm during freezing cold, icy or snowy weather is considered an emergency with utility companies.

"When extreme weather, whether it's heat or cold, is affecting our customers, there are conditions where we will stop any non-paid disconnects," said Duke Energy Spokesperson Ryan Mosier.

The freezing cold is also an emergency at United Ministries in Greenville. United Ministries is one of many community groups that is known for assisting people during tough times. Winter is one of those times.

Davida Bryant is the program manager for their emergency services, overseeing the emergency assistance program which is the crisis program that assists people with food, life sustaining medication and rent and utilities.

Bryant says those heating calls start coming early November and increase as the temperatures drop with the biggest need coming from senior citizens. Bryant said word of possible freezing temperatures or snow increases the call load even more than just winter time alone.

"It kinda gets crazy," Bryant said. "You have people who are in need of heating assistance such as wood, kerosene and even coal. The phone calls really begin to come in for the appointments."

At United Ministries there is typically a 2-day response, with calls coming in on Tuesdays and appointments set for the following Thursday. Each case is handled on an individual basis.

"That's what makes United Ministries different from some of the other agencies, we are not based on income. We understand that circumstances happen, and we are here to serve the people in those times," Bryant said.

United Ministries is one of several agencies in the Upstate that benefit from Duke Energy's Share the Warmth Program. In all, there are about 80 non-profit organizations in the Carolinas that have received funding since the program began in 1985.

"Giving those assistance agencies and customers more than 34 million dollars, this money comes from employee contributions from Duke energy, our foundation contributions and most importantly customer contributions," Mosier said. "We certainly understand many of our customers have challenges meeting their energy bills in the winter time and we absolutely want to make sure we work with those customers to make sure the power doesn't go out."

Duke Energy provided 1.4 million dollars in bill assistance to seniors and to those with low or fixed incomes to keep power on during last year alone.

In October 2016, Duke Energy acquired Piedmont Natural Gas, which operates as a business unit of the company. The transaction adds Piedmont’s 1 million natural gas customers to Duke Energy’s existing customer base of 525,000 natural gas customers and 7.4 million electric customers.

Its Share the Warmth Round Up program offers customer a way to help low-income individuals and families pay their monthly energy bills by having their bills rounded up to the nearest dollar and donating the difference to the local agencies. The program began in 2009.

In South Carolina, funds go to the South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity. No administration fees and 100 percent of the proceeds go to low-income families and individuals in need. Since 2003, Piedmont Natural Gas, its customers and the Piedmont Natural Gas Foundation together have donated more than $300,000 in South Carolina. Donations from South Carolina customers participating in the Round Up program is more than $90,000.

