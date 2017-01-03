Anderson police investigating shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson police investigating shooting

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday.

Officers said around 7 p.m., a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Police responding to the scene found the man on Carver Street.

The victim was reportedly transported via EMS for his injuries.

