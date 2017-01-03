A dozen killed during New Years Eve weekend in South Carolina

Injuries were reported in a crash on Arch Street in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 11/30/16)

Like many South Carolinians, Shama Mrema hit the road for his New Years Eve plans.

"This weekend, I drove to Rock Hill, South Carolina,” explained Mrema, “It’s about 2 hours away and I spent some time with some friends."

Fortunately he wasn't involved in any accidents on his way to or back from Rock Hill. Mrema says he didn't see any of the accidents that happened throughout the state either.

"It was pretty clear,” explained Mrema, “I heard it got kind of crazy during that weekend."

Michael Pizarro was on a family trip in the state. Like, Mrema he didn't see many delays or accidents.

"The roads were actually pretty clear and we didn't actually see anything crazy it was mainly cloudy,” described Pizzaro.

However, 12 people were killed on South Carolina roads. That's according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In total there were more than 80 deaths in Greenville County through 2016 and more than 970 deaths throughout the state. A number Mrema hopes drivers don't come anywhere near at the end of 2017.

"Driving is a privilege, its a tool and also can be a weapon,” explained Mrema.

