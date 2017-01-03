Man dies weeks after wife due to injuries in Pickens Co. crash

The Pickens County Coroner said a man has died weeks after his wife following a Pickens County crash.

According to the coroner, a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Pendleton Street, injured several people and left one woman dead around 6 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The Pickens Police Department said an initial investigation indicates a Cheverolet SUV struck another vehicle and a utility pole.

The woman, who was a passenger in the SUV, was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the coroner said. Her husband was driving the SUV with their adult child in the backseat. Both were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

One of the passengers suffered a broken arm and the other suffered severe injuries. The individual in the Jeep was treated and released from the hospital.

The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Sylvia Pettyjohn of Easley. She suffered blunt force trauma.

Her husband, John Pettyjohn, 66, succumbed to injuries from the crash more than two weeks later on Jan. 22 due to blunt force trauma.

