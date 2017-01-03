Troopers respond to scene of collision in Greenville Co.

Scene of collision on White Horse Road. (Jan 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Scene of collision on White Horse Road. (Jan 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Scene of collision on White Horse Road. (Jan 3, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Troopers responded to the scene of a collision in Greenville County Tuesday night.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on White Horse Road.

We are waiting to get more details from troopers.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.