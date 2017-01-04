Dispatch: Deputies on scene in Spartanburg Co. after call of sho - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies on scene in Spartanburg Co. after call of shots fired

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say deputies are on scene of a residence on Old Hills Bridge Road after a call of shots fired late Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m., dispatchers said.

Deputies are still on scene of the disturbance, they said.

At this time, we do not know if anyone was injured.

We have a crew en route, working to learn more.

