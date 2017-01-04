Movers study lists SC, NC in top 10 most moved-to states in U.S. - FOX Carolina 21

Movers study lists SC, NC in top 10 most moved-to states in U.S.

ST. LOUIS, MO (FOX Carolina) -

The Carolinas have topped the list as the most moved-to states of 2016, according to a study conducted by United Van Lines.

According to a movers study conducted by United Van Lines, South Carolina placed as the 5th most moved-to state in the U.S., and North Carolina was not far behind at number 8.

Here is the complete list of the top 10 inbound states of 2016, according to the United Van Lines’ 40th Annual National Movers Study:

  1. South Dakota
  2. Vermont
  3. Oregon
  4. Idaho
  5. South Carolina
  6. Washington
  7. District of Columbia
  8. North Carolina
  9. Nevada
  10. Arizona 

The study cites five different reasons for the move: retirement, health, family, lifestyle and a new job.

Over 32 percent of newcomers moved to South Carolina because of retirement and nearly 40 percent because of a job, the study says. The study shows North Carolina also had a high percentage of people move to the state because of a job – over 55 percent!

United Van Lines’ annual study breaks down the movers by age and income, as well.

Rankings for the most moved-from states in the U.S. for 2016 are also included.

For the full study, click here.

United Van Lines' headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

