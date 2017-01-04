Police investigate robbery at Greenville QT store

Crime scene tape has been put up around the QT where the robbery occurred (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 4, 2016)

Greenville police are investigating after the QuikTrip on Rutherford Street was robbed early Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred just after 3 a.m.

Police said a mean wearing a black Georgia hoodie with red writing and dark blue jeans entered the store and presented a note to the cashier demanding money. The man took cash and exited through the back door eon foot towards the area of Harvley Street. No weapon was presented and no one was injured.

The suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or 23-CRIME.

