Man accused of shooting 2 Lavonia officers has preliminary hearing

The Greenville man accused of shooting two Lavonia, GA police officers after a traffic stop in December appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Khari Gordon was charged with two counts of felony intent of murder, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after the Dec. 12 shooting.

Lavonia police Chief Bruce Carlisle said Gordon shot Captain Michael Schulman and Officer Jeffery Martin after they stopped a vehicle Gordon was driving. Carlisle said the officers initiated the traffic stop after learning the car had been reported stolen out of Greenville.

Martin was shot in the hand but Schulman’s injury was more serious, with the bullet coming to rest just two inches from his spine.

Both officers are now out of the hospital.

During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors and investigators outlined the case against Gordon.

