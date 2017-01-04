Troopers: Driver dies, passenger walks off after Anderson Co. crash

Troopers said one person died and they are trying to track down a passenger who walked from the scene of a single-car crash in Anderson County early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Norris Road near McGill Road, about four miles south of Anderson.

Troopers said a 1998 Toyota sedan was heading East when the vehicle ran off the road, hit and embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene. The coroner's office identified the driver as 31-year-old William Kevin Duhrman of Grady Hall Road in Anderson.

Trooper said a passenger was also in the car but is believed to have left the scene on foot before first responders arrived. Troopers have yet to identify the passenger.

Duhrman's mother was understandably heartbroken about the loss of her son.

"This is my second experience losing a child," said Cynthia West, mother of William Kevin Duhrman. "I lost his brother tragically in 1998 and he was 24...and he's my baby boy. He's 31 and all we're trying to do is make sure he's buried properly so his kids can go and talk to him."

The family of William Kevin Duhrman has started a GoFundMe account to help with the unexpected funeral expenses. You can donate to their fundraising efforts, here.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the SC Highway Patrol at 864-552-5000.

