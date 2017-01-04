Deputies: Seneca teen found safe

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca teen feared missing was found safe Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Caroline Sally Hand was visiting with her grandmother and was supposed to be returned to her father’s house in Seneca Tuesday evening, but deputies said he did not return home.

At the request of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office went to the grandmother’s home at an address on Winding River Drive in Anderson County, but the grandmother, 67 year old Sally Geiger Brainerd, and Caroline were not at the residence, according to a news release

Deputies said they were initially unable to locate Caroline and her grandmother.

Jimmy Watt, a spokesperson for the department later sent an e-mail stating that Carolina had been found.

Below is the statement from the e-mail.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has received word that 15 year old Caroline Sally Hand has been located in the city of Anderson and is safe. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the matter. Thanks for your help in getting the word out to our citizens and your viewers, listeners and readers. We appreciate your help as always.

The grandmother was safe as well.

