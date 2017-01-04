Deputies: Missing Upstate teen found, man arrested on unrelated charge

Greenville County deputies said that a missing Upstate teen was found safe by Seneca police on Wednesday evening.

Officials were searching for missing 15-year-old Taylor Bowman near the Saluda River on Wednesday morning. They were also searching the area along Saluda Dam Road.

Deputies said Taylor was last seen on the way to school Wednesday morning, but she never arrived.

Some personal items belonging to Bowman, including a stuffed bunny and a backpack, were reportedly found on the road near the river at the county line.

The Pickens County School District confirmed Taylor is a tenth grade student at Easley High School. District spokesman John Eby said Taylor normally rides a bus but was not on the bus Wednesday morning.

"We want to find her and we want to find her safe," Eby said.

Numerous deputies, a dive team, emergency response team and the sheriff’s office helicopter were called out to search for the teen. Investigators were also called to Taylor's home.

A Code Red call was sent out to homes in a five-mile radius of where Taylor was last seen.

"We've invested all assets in this 15-year-old because it's imperative she's found," Lewis said.

Just before 4 p.m. the water search efforts for Taylor were called off. No evidence was found of her being in the water.

According to deputies, the teen was found around 8:30 p.m. this evening in Seneca at the Marathon Convenience store on 123 bypass, and was in good condition. Bowman was found inside a vehicle belonging to an 18-year-old man, who was arrested on unrelated drug possession charges. Officials said she was not being held against her will, and that she was being turned over to family.

An investigation into what actually happened is expected to continue tomorrow.

Taylor's family released the following statement:

We the family appreciate all the prayers and help from the public. We thank the Greenville Law Enforcement for all the help we received. We are receiving a lot of negative comments on Facebook and calls. The family and friends need this time to help Taylor. It has been a long going process and we love her and only want the best for her. She has siblings who are having a very hard time dealing with what has happened. We as a family appreciate privacy at this time and hope people will understand this. Thank you, Family of Taylor Bowman

