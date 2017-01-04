Facebook users debate whether a demon or angel was captured in v - FOX Carolina 21

Facebook users debate whether a demon or angel was captured in viral photo

Posted: Updated:
The viral photo (Courtesy: Richard Christianson/ Facebook) The viral photo (Courtesy: Richard Christianson/ Facebook)
PHOENIX, AZ (FOX Carolina) -

A hazy photo posted by an Arizona man is going viral.

The photo, posted by Richard Christianson of Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, appears to show a dark winged figure.

 “What the hell do you see in this picture for reals??? Anybody,” Christianson asked the Facebook universe.

Thousands of people have since shared the photo and have been weighing in on what they think it depicts.

Many think it’s a demon. Others think it’s an angel. One person thinks it’s just a palm tree.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

