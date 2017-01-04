Deputies: Spartanburg woman attacked fiancé with box cutter during argument

Deputies found two individuals and their residence covered in blood when they responded to a domestic disturbance at a location on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the home on Audry Drive, deputies talked to 30-year-old Tamar Manusseh to find answers. Deputies said Frasier mentioned that she had a fight with her 43-year-old fiancé, but she continuously changed details of her statement and the story that she was telling about the incident did not add up.

Deputies said she stated that the man hit her on the head with several items, however, there were no injuries to support her story. They also mentioned Frasier had a strong smell of alcohol, she was slurring her speech and was unsteady on her feet when she would try to walk.

Upon further investigation, deputies said they found that Frasier was giving false information. They said her fiancé, who later talked to deputies, was the one trying to defend himself from Frasier’s attacks during their argument. Manusseh is accused of using a box cutter to cut the victim's face, arm and hand.

Deputies said Frasier was placed under arrest for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and transported to Spartanburg County Detention Center without incident.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.