Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of weekend snow

Winter Storm Watch for the Upstate, NE Georgia, and southern mountains! 1-3" of snow is likely by early Saturday, but some areas could see up to 5 inches!.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the area starting Friday night as colder air pushes in. This will set the stage for snow late Friday into Saturday. At this point, at least 2-4" looks like a good bet for the Upstate, but the latest info shows that we could see bands of 6" of snow. The most favored locations for the heavy snow will be along I26 and eastward (Spartanburg, Gaffney, Union, Laurens, Newberry areas) LIMITATIONS would be seeing sleet at the onset along with above normal surface temps. Newest data is slightly warmer, so I think sleet might mess with snow totals a bit, but deep cold air should turn it all to snow by late Friday night.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. Spotty areas on the Tennessee border could see snow showers with no accumulation, but most will be dry. Thursday night will see lows near freezing and even below in some areas.

Friday will begin on the dry side for the Upstate, but snow will again start in the mountains. By the afternoon rain showers are possible in the Upstate, before turning to snow Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for the Upstate; Northeast Georgia; and Henderson, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania counties in the mountains.

According to the NWS alert, “the heavy snow will create snow covered roads and produce scattered power outages. Impacts may continue well after the snow ends due to below normal temperatures lasting into early next week.”

The computer models are split on snow total forecasts. The American model brings in 6-8 inches of snowfall, while the European model shows slightly less”. The North American Model, RPM and Canadian are all on the lower end with only about 2-3 inches at most. Right now we are going with 2-4 inches as our official forecast for now, with the potential for higher amounts..

Snow would he heaviest during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, then slowly taper off through the late morning and early afternoon. Any snow that falls will likely stick around through the weekend as temps won’t warm much above freezing, with dangerous cold in the teens at night. We could see icy roads linger into Monday, then some improvement by Tuesday.

