SCDOT takes action for weekend weather conditions

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) stated their crews are preparing for the possible inclement weather moving into the state on Friday through Saturday.

They said maintenance units are stocked with salt, sand, brine and other materials used in de-icing operations.

SCDOT stated they will begin pretreating interstates and major routes with a salt mixture beginning Thursday and that crews in Midlands and Pee Dee counties will begin on Friday. They said they anticipate working crews on rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday as part of the preparation and response efforts.

SCDOT urges motorist to slow down and use caution all times, particularly during icy conditions. They would like to remind motorists the bridges will ice faster than roadways.

