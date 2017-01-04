Simpsonville Police warns about impersonation scam

The Simpsonville Police Department would like to warn people about an impersonation scam and seeks the help of the public in identifying the suspect.

Police said they were contacted by multiple people asking if an officer from their department had attempted to contact them.

They stated these people have been contacted by an individual who advised them they have failed to appear in court. This unknown caller then asked them to go purchase a green dot card and place money on the card.

Police said that all victims stated the caller identified himself as Lieutenant Timmie Williams with the Simpsonville Sheriff's or Police Department. Police stated they have a Lt. Timmie Williams who works at the department, making this a dangerous situation to the public.

Police are currently investigating. They ask the public not to give anyone any money or information over the phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. James Donnelly from the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

