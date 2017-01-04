Greenville Police: Trio shoplifted Michael Kors handbags worth thousands

Officers from the Greenville Police Department are seeking the help of the public in identifying three female suspects in reference to a shoplifting incident that occurred on Jan. 2 at the Haywood Mall Belk.

Police said the compliant stated the females set off the shoplifting alarm when they exited the store

Police said that after watching security camera, the compliant and Loss Prevention found three female subjects had stolen 15 to 20 Michael Kors handbags, each handbag values at approximately $200 to $300.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or know the identity of the three individuals is asked by Police to contact the Greenville Police Department at 23-CRIME.

