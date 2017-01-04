Greenville makes it to list of 52 Places to Go in 2017

Greenville got a spot in the top 20 of the 52 Places to Go (in the World) in 2017 list by The New York Times.

According to VisitGreenvilleSC, Greenville was highlighted as “the next major food destination” and praised for its “many public art works along the tree-lined streets” and surroundings.

The article penned by Daniel Scheffler, a freelance journalist who visited the area in early 2016, refers to Greenville as “the next Charleston”.

VisitGreenvilleSC stated that of the 52 worldwide cities named to the list, 10 U.S. destinations were selected and 42 international cities.

“Greenville is the only South Carolina city to make the list – and we’re #12!” VisitGreenvilleSC wrote.

