Greenville makes it to list of 52 Places to Go in 2017 - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville makes it to list of 52 Places to Go in 2017

Posted: Updated:
(Source: The New York Times) (Source: The New York Times)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville got a spot in the top 20 of the 52 Places to Go (in the World) in 2017 list by The New York Times.

According to VisitGreenvilleSC, Greenville was highlighted as “the next major food destination” and praised for its “many public art works along the tree-lined streets” and surroundings.

The article penned by Daniel Scheffler, a freelance journalist who visited the area in early 2016, refers to Greenville as “the next Charleston”.

VisitGreenvilleSC stated that of the 52 worldwide cities named to the list, 10 U.S. destinations were selected and 42 international cities. 

“Greenville is the only South Carolina city to make the list – and we’re #12!” VisitGreenvilleSC wrote.

Click here to see the full list of places to go. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.