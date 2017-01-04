Crash blocking roadway on I-85 north in Spartanburg Co.

Traffic backed up near MM 73 on I-85 due to crash. (FOX Carolina/ 1/4/17)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash shut down lanes on Interstate 85 on Wednesday.

Troopers said the collision occurred near the 75 mile marker and the exit for Highway 9 around 4:22 p.m. The crash reportedly involved two cars and a van.

The crash was reported as involving entrapment, but troopers said multiple people were transported from the scene via EMS.

