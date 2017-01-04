Weatherproofing your home ahead of predicted weekend snow storm

Many people are out buying supplies at local hardware stores to get ready for a predicted weekend winter snow storm.

And while weatherproofing your home for winter weather is not usually a last minute decision, there are quick fixes to keep the cold out and help you stay safer while outside, as well. One common factor for those getting prepared is being ready for the possibility of snow or ice.

Most children are wishing and waiting for snow in the region and making outdoor plans already. At one local hardware store, Duncan Center Ace Hardware in Greenville, several items were selling fast. Snow sleds, Ice melt and kennel bedding were among the top buys.

Whether it's large bags or jugs of ice melt, people want to have it on hand just in case they need it.

"I always have ice melt on hand. I even have some now, but wanted to get a little bit more. I have a fairly steep driveway," said Duncan Home Center customer Jack Macauley.

People are buying the product to use on driveways and sidewalks. They're also buying on other cold barriers like outside faucet covers.

Duncan Home Center Salesman Patrick Lashbrook said failing to adequately protect your home from winter weather can end up being very costly.

"You could end up having to replace your pipes, your valves. You could have a burst, you can have a leak. It can cost a lot of money and be very inconvenient," said Lashbrook.

Insulation is one convenient tool to help windows and doors keep the cold outside. Duncan's has an entire section for draft control, including air conditioner and electrical outlet covers. Crawl space vents also shield cold wind, and many say vent covers help even more to keep pipes underneath homes from freezing. Tubing also provides another layer of protection.

"Tubes that go over the water pipes, underneath the house whether in the basement or crawl space. Its usually cold there," said Lashbrook.

When the temperatures drop below freezing, its even colder underneath homes. It gets cold inside too, especially if power goes out. Duncan Home Center sales reps recommend kerosene heaters, propane tanks or wood to have available for emergency heat. They say generators are also convenient, but must be used properly, and can be deadly when used inside your home or garage.

