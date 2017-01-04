Pre-filed bill proposes uniforms at all SC public schools

A student at Lakeview Middle School tucks in his collared shirt, required by a new uniform policy at the school (Jan. 4, 2017 - FOX Carolina)

Children at South Carolina public schools may soon be required to wear school uniforms if a bill pre-filed in the House of Representatives passes.

Rep. Cezar McKnight (D-Clarendon) filed the bill ahead of the 2017 legislative session. The bill has been pre-filed in previous sessions, but never made it past the committee. The uniform bill will require students to wear khaki pants or skirts and golf shirts to school. McKnight said the move would help parents cut costs of clothing and also improve behavior at school.

Several Upstate schools, including Lakeview Middle School in Greenville County, already implement a uniform dress code policy. Still, the position of Greenville County Schools is that the decision to implement a uniform dress code should be left up to individual schools, and not mandated by state lawmakers.

"We believe that decisions like this are better made at the local level," said Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for Greenville County Schools. She added the district likes to survey parents and students and let them offer input on the decision to implement a uniform dress code.

"It has improved behavior," said Lakeview Middle School principal Latonia Copeland, who started the uniform dress code this year. She said students are still getting used to it, but the school has had minimal challenges. The biggest issue is getting kids to keep their collared shirts tucked in.

"They look the part for school, they look like they are ready for school," said Copeland.

If passed, the uniform policy would allow for schools to assist families on free and reduced lunch programs to receive at least five sets of school uniforms for each season, "contingent on funding," the bill says.

Opponents of the bill also argue money would be better spent on other education initiatives. McKnight and supporters disagree, saying a uniform dress code would greatly improve the quality of education for South Carolina students.

