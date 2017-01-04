Police: Mission Hospital lockdown lifted after pressure cooker found on premises

The Asheville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a suspicious device was found near Mission Hospital.

A bomb squad was called in to evaluate after police said a pressure cooker was located outside the hospital's emergency room in a trash can. According to reports, the pressure cooker was sitting where it wouldn't fit into the garbage can, causing someone to see it and alert officials of the suspicious item.

The perimeter of the hospital was secured during the lockdown, but the hospital has since been cleared to resume regular operation. The ER has now been reopened, after ambulances were blocked off from getting in.

Officials said the pressure cooker turned out to be empty, but a followup investigation is underway to determine who put it there, in the first place.

