Spartanburg police: Man dies from gunshot wound after shot fired into car

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed a man's life on Wednesday.

Officers said 30-year-old Jermaine Anderson Spearman was a passenger in a gold Honda Accord when unknown assailants fired shots into it around 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The incident occurred near Crescent Avenue and John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

According to the incident report, Spearman was shot once in the neck. He passed away three days later.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Spartanburg city crime tip line at 864-573-0000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.