Suspect attacks man during Greenville Co. armed robbery

Robbery suspect at GT's Express (Source: GCSO) Robbery suspect at GT's Express (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent robbery.

Deputies said a suspect attempted to steal a man's wallet at GT's Express on West Blue Ridge Drive. The suspect, who was reportedly armed with a handgun, physically attacked the victim during the incident.

On Wednesday, deputies release security footage of the attack.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 23-CRIME.

