MISSING: Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing man - FOX Carolina 21

MISSING: Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing man

Posted: Updated:
Robert Leo Biggs Robert Leo Biggs
CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office need your help to bring a missing man home safely.

Reports say that Robert Leo Biggs was last seen on Main Street in Chimney Rock on December 26, 2016. 

The 49-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt and a baseball cap, and is described as a white male who is 5'8" tall with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Biggs is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at 828-287-6069.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.