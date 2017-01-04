MISSING: Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing man

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office need your help to bring a missing man home safely.

Reports say that Robert Leo Biggs was last seen on Main Street in Chimney Rock on December 26, 2016.

The 49-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt and a baseball cap, and is described as a white male who is 5'8" tall with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Biggs is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace at 828-287-6069.

