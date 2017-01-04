Search continues into Wednesday evening for missing Upstate teen

A black bear was posing for a North Carolina man's camera in the mountains of Franklin, NC over the weekend.More >
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >
The atmosphere was very tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >
An orangutan escaped from its enclosure at the Greenville Zoo on Sunday, per zoo officials.More >
Asheville Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted for first degree murder.More >
Deputies need your help to locate a missing endangered teenager out of Spartanburg County.More >
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed the first human case of the West Nile Virus in Hilton Head Island.More >
When one North Carolina family awoke to a knock on the door from a Sheriff's deputy, they had no idea what to expect.More >
The body of a Benedict College student who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.More >
Esau Sanchez spots bear in Walhalla neighborhood.
An orangutan at the Greenville Zoo escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, causing a lock down at the zoo.More >
Gospel music benefit night honors fallen Master Deputy Devin Hodges. (7/8/17)More >
Bear, trapped in SUV after breaking in, totals it from inside. (7/8/17)More >
A benefit fundraiser was held for the family of fallen Anderson County Deputy Devin Hodges on Saturday.More >
Storms leave damage across the Upstate. (7/8/17)More >
The sheriff said 2 people were injured when a plane crashed near the Greenwood County Airport Friday morning.More >
BBQ & Blues Festival in Greenwood. (7/6/17)More >
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the former Cateechee Mill facility in Central.More >
The iconic 'Clemson House' sign was removed from the building on the Clemson University campus on July 6, 2017.More >
