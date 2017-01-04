Search continues into Wednesday evening for missing Upstate teen

Taylor Bowman, 15, was supposed to be in class at Easley High School Wednesday morning. John Eby, spokesman for Pickens County school district, says she never made it.

"She's a bus rider normally,” explained Eby, “But she was not on the bus this morning."

She was last seen walking along Saluda Dam Road making her way to school. Deputies were called and an investigation began in the area.

"Fire departments from Greenville County are out here working. Pickens County is out here helping the sheriff's deputies out here,” explained Greenville County Sheriff, Will Lewis, “Our dive team is looking for this little girl."

Search and rescue divers combed nearly a mile and a half of the river all afternoon. They found no signs that Bowman was ever in the water. They did find her backpack and a stuffed bunny near it.

"Every nook, cranny and crevice has been covered,” said Sheriff Lewis.

Around 4:30 p.m., investigators called off their search in the river, deeming it was no longer an active search. They would instead be looking for Bowman in the area and fielding tips.

"It's imperative that she's found,” said Sheriff Lewis, “Especially if there's the probability if she's injured or hurt."

Sheriff Lewis says no foul play is suspected at this time.

Eby says staff will be on-hand to support students, but like everyone, he hopes to see the 10th grader back on campus soon.

"We want to bring her back. We want her to be back in school as soon as she can be back,” said Eby. “We want to see her again."

Anyone with any information on Bowman’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

