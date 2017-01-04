Police find puppy stolen from Greenville Humane Society

Greenville Humane Society employees were heartbroken after a puppy in their care was stolen on Wednesday.

A post on their Facebook page showed the irresistible furry brown face of a puppy named Finn, who they say is still recovering from his neuter surgery and is at risk of contracting an infection.

The post pleaded with whomever took the puppy to properly care for him or return him to the facility. The Greenville Police Department said as soon as the plea was posted, officers began receiving numerous tips and leads.

With the assistance of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Finn was located and is safe.

Police said larceny charges are pending for two individuals.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.