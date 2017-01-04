Student arrested after carrying gun on Greenville High campus

School district officials said a 15-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly bringing a firearm to Greenville Senior High School.

According to the incident report, another student approached a school resource officer in the hallway on Wednesday after seeing a pistol sticking out of another student's pants on Tuesday.

The student reportedly saw the teen suspect pull the gun out after he was yelled at by a teacher. Police said the teen tried to pass the weapon to another student because he was concerned he would get in trouble. The incident report also states that after school, the suspect ejected the magazine to show the gun contained real bullets.

When confronted, police said the suspect had tears in his eyes. He also said he was in a gang and sold drugs, the report states.

A search of the student's home revealed a BB gun, much larger than a Glock the suspect showed police in a photo, and six grams of marijuana. Based on evidence and witness statements, police believe the gun brought on campus may have been a Glock 9mm.

Elizabeth Brotherton of Greenville County Schools said the student has been suspended and will be recommended for expulsion. Brotherton said that Greenville High parents were notified of the incident by the school principal.

The student was officially charged with carrying a weapon on school property, and Greenville police said he was also charged with possession of marijuana, second offense.

Two other students involved in the incident were disciplined by the school district.

