Carol is my Four Legged Friend this week! I chose her because she is a senior dog and they can often get overlooked. She is about 8 years old and currently with Greenville County Animal Care. She is a husky mix, with beautiful eyes, a soft coat and laid back personality.

She would make a great companion dog to someone who is elderly or would do great in a low key household. She still loves to take walks, but she passed the rambunctious young dog stage.

She would love to come cuddle on your couch! If you are interested in adopting her, just go to 328 Furman Hall Rd. in Greenville