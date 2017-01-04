Helicopter used to rescue injured hiker from ledge on Table Rock

Officials with Pickens County Emergency Management said Thursday morning that a helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker at the top of Table Rock where he had fallen.

Pickens County Emergency Management Director Pierce Womack said the man had fallen onto a ledge in a steep and nearly impassable area at the top of the mountain and crews could not get within 70 feet of him.

Greenville County 911 dispatchers said they received a call from the missing hiker around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday. He had only 1% battery life left on his phone at that time.

The man told dispatchers he had fallen and was in distress. His injuries are reportedly minor.

The man was found Pumpkintown Rock area, just next to the main face of Table Rock, which according to Pickens County EMS, is not open to the public at this time due to last year's wildfires.

Rescue crews staged at the Holly Springs Fire Station off Hwy 11. Greenville County and Rutherford County officials helped with the search on their side of Table Rock.

Womack said that both Greenville and Pickens County 911 call centers worked with the hiker's cell phone provider to get his GPS coordinates and track him down to the Table Rock area.

According to Womack, the hiker was on the phone with Greenville County 911 dispatchers and being transferred to Pickens County 911 when his phone died.

"Our folks here, including EMS, fire and rescue, law enforcement and all, are working together to try to and do a very quick response on this. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is assisting us with the helicopter and thermal imaging to locate the man," said Womack.

Womack said the hiker's vehicle was found parked in a nearby street. He said the man was hiking in an area closed due to damage and repairs being made following last year's Pinnacle Mountain wildfire.

Womack said that the terrain the hiker is in is very treacherous, rough and steep due to trees that have fallen due to the Pinnacle Mountain fire.

Crews found the man around 5:30 a.m. and were able to communicate with him from a ledge about 70 feet from where the hiker had fallen. Womack said the man's injuries were minor but he was complaining about being cold.

As of 8 a.m. Womack said crews were trying to formulate a rescue plan. They were determining whether to attempt a helicopter rescue or use ropes and pulleys to free the man and carry him down the mountain.

Just after 8:30 a.m. rescue crews notified FOX Carolina that a Blackhawk helicopter was flying to the scene for a rescue mission. The helicopter arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and departed just after 9:20 a.m.

Womack advised that the Table Rock State Park area is only partially open, and urged visitors to check with rangers and information boards on site as a safety precaution, due to trails not open after last year's wildfire.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.