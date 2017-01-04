Mauldin High School football coach resigns - FOX Carolina 21

Mauldin High School football coach resigns

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

News came Wednesday night that an Upstate high school football coach would be leaving his position.

Mauldin High School head football coach Lee Taylor has resigned.

Mauldin High School Athletic Director Steve Frady confirmed the announcement to FOX Carolina.

Taylor had been at the school for 11 seasons, and for the past four seasons, served as head football coach.

Taylor's Mavericks went 7-4 this past season.

