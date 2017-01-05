Sheriff: Gang-affiliated teens charged after man shot to death in roadway

Deputies and the coroner are investigating after a body was found on 3rd Street (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 5, 2017)

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce arrests after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the road a week earlier.

According to emergency dispatchers, the body was found laying along 3rd Street at New Hope Street just after midnight on Jan. 5. Coroner Parks Evans confirmed his office was called out to the scene and that one person was found dead.

Evans identified the man as 25-year-old Jeremi Silas Gray of 3rd Street in the Judson community.

According to the coroner's report, Gray got involved in an altercation with another person at his home and was shot in the head.

A neighbor who heard the gunfire and saw someone lying in the road called 911.

Deputies said they learned Gray's vehicle was stolen just after the shooting but said Thursday morning that it had been recovered.

During a 4:15 p.m. press conference, Sheriff Will Lewis said two teenage suspects were in custody in connection with the case.

A 15-year-old connected to the case turned himself in Wednesday, Lewis said. His identity has not been released due to his age. Calvin Lee Thompson Jr., 18, was also arrested.

Thompson is charged with murder, armed robbery, carjacking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a pistol and resisting arrest.

Lewis said both are self-professed gang members. According to arrest warrants, they killed Gray while stealing his 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

"Somewhere along the line, we failed these two men," Lewis said. "It's a testament to the fact that somewhere along the line we failed somewhere as a society to address this youth and violence that's somehow become intertwined."

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.