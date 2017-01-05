Accused killer Todd Kohlhepp appears in court Thursday for lawsuit hearing

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

Accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp appeared in a Spartanburg County courtroom Thursday for a motion hearing in a lawsuit against him filed by a the woman who deputies said they found tied up in a storage container on the suspect's Woodruff property.

Kala Brown’s attorneys filed a motion to discuss putting a third party in place to oversee Kohlhepp’s property and assets during the investigation and prosecution to make sure those assets are not lost or sold.

Brown’s attorneys want a “receiver” to be in charge of Kohlhepp’s estate to keep assets from being lost. The attorneys stated one of Kohlhepp’s real estate properties has an outstanding debt, and since the multiple murder suspect have his mother power-of-attorney, the assets are at risk of being lost.

Brown’s attorneys filed a personal injury lawsuit against Kohlhepp in November 2016, which alleges that on Aug. 31 Kohlhepp used a gun to take Brown hostage while she was cleaning for Kohlhepp. The lawsuit alleges she was beaten and confined by the man for more than two months.

The judge heard two motions during the hearing, both asking for the judge to appoint a receiver to maintain and manage the suspect's assets.

Kohlhepp briefly appeared and waived his presence at the hearing. Security guards quickly took him out of the courtroom and he wasn't seen again during the proceeding.

Kohlhepp's attorney explained that Kohlhepp wrote a letter saying that he consented to having a receiver appointed to manage the assets.

Kohlhepp's mother, Regina Tague's attorney also stated that she had signed a resignation of power of attorney.

Brown's attorney suggested Reid Sherard, a Greenville-based attorney, be appointed as the receiver. None of the other attorneys objected and the judge judge advised Sherard, who is otherwise unconnected to the case, that his role would be to "preserve assets for future dispositions of the court."

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Brown, 30, was found chained up by her neck in a metal storage container a property Kohlhepp owned in Woodruff in November.

Investigators also found three other bodies buries on the property, including Brown’s boyfriend Charlie Carver and Meagan and Johnny Coxie, who went missing in December 2015.

After he was arrested, Kohlhepp also confessed to killing four people at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee back in 2003. No charges had ever been made in the quadruple killing.

Kohlhepp faces seven counts of murder and has also been charged with kidnapping and other offenses.

Carver’s family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kohlhepp. Both Brown and Carver’s lawsuits are seeking monetary damages. Juries will determine the amounts awarded in each case.

Attorneys for Carver's family, the Coxies' family, and the Superbike victims were all present at the hearing.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.