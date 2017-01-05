Blood Connection asks for blood donations before snowstorm

The Blood Connection is asking for donations before the winter weather arrives to ensure enough blood is available for patients in need.

Snow is expected to fall in the Upstate and mountains on Friday and into Saturday.

“We are bolstering our efforts to get ahead of any inclement weather conditions that could have an effect on the blood supply,” said Blood Connection President and CEO Delisa English. “As a result, we’re redirecting bloodmobiles and extending hours for convenience to our donors. Please look for one of our red buses, and check the website for new blood drives.”

The Blood Connection is also offering donor incentives, according to a news release. All donors will receive a pair of movie tickets and either a Clemson or Carolina sweatshirt. Donors will also 500 bonus points in TBC’s Donor Rewards Program.

Donors can give at any one of TBC’s donation centers:

435 Woodruff Road, Greenville

341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood

1954 East Main Street, Easley

1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca

270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg

825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville.

