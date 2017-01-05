Bojangles' debuting new restaurant design in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Bojangles' debuting new restaurant design in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Bojangles’ is debuting its redesigned restaurant concept in Greenville.

The new restaurant opens on Jan. 11 at the intersection of Laurens and Woodruff roads.

The restaurant will feature a new look inside: new brick, tile and steel canopies, as well as softer lighting and upgraded furnishings, including high-top tables.

Customers can also enjoy the “Biscuit Theater.” a window where customers can watch Bojangles’ workers make fresh biscuits every 20 minutes.

The restaurant also offers some high-tech features, including wi-fi and mobile device charging stations

Bojangles’ is also offering $100 gift cards to the first 100 people in line when the restaurant opens at 5 a.m.on Jan. 11. Prizes and raffles will also take place throughout the day.

The new concept restaurant is replacing the 35-year-old location on Laurens Road at Haywood Road.

