Firefighters: Man burned, calves killed in barn fire

Firefighters at the burned barn on Coachman Drive (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 7, 2017)

A homeowner was burned while trying to save his animals after a fire broke out inside a Simpsonville barn on Thursday morning, according to firefighters with the Clear Springs Fire Department.

The homeowner called 911 around 6 a.m. after seeing smoke and flames coming from the barn.

He then tried to open the barn to get his calves and chickens out. Firefighters said the man suffered second degree burns to his hands while trying to rescue the animals.

Two calves were killed in the fire and several chickens are unaccounted for.

The fire appears to be accidental.

Firefighters said the homeowner was using heat lamps to keep the animals warm overnight.

