Road in downtown Greer reopens after bomb squad investigation

Photo believed to be of the suspicious package (viewer photo)

East Poinsett Street in Greer reopened just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning after Greer police and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad investigated a suspicious suitcase.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe with the Greer Police Department said the initial call came in at 8:35 a.m. about a suspicious suitcase tied to a pole at South Miller and Poinsett streets.

The road was blocked at that intersection while police investigated.

The sheriff’s office confirmed their Hazardous Device Unit was called out to assist Greer police in the investigation.

A viewer sent FOX Carolina a photo of a briefcase tethered to a mailbox outside the AT&T office that prompted the investigation.

Holcombe said the Greenville County's forensics team was processing the contents of the suitcase.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.