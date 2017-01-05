Deputies ask for help identifying suspect seen on deer cam - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies ask for help identifying suspect seen on deer cam

(Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) (Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) (Courtesy: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County deputies are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect that was caught on the victim’s deer camera.

Deputies said a vacant residence on Walker Circle was burglarized on October 14, 2016 and again on November 24, 2016.

Two suspects were believed to be involved.

Deputies said one of the suspects was captured on the victim’s deer camera.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Detective Nathan Mitchell at nmitchell@andersonsheriff.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Online Public File

