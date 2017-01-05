Buncombe Co. deputies arrest man after shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. deputies arrest man after shooting

David Worley (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center) David Worley (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Buncombe County deputies said a man was arrested after a shooting on Odonald Road in Asheville Wednesday night.

Deputies said they found a gunshot victim inside a home. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said David Rom Worley, 55, who lives at the home, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.

Worley is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under at $20,000 bond. 

The investigation is ongoing.

