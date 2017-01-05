SC emergency officials say take these steps to prepare for snow & winter weather

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is asking people to make preparations ahead the winter weather expected over the weekend.

A mix of snow and rain for much of the state beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday.

SCEMD recommends people take these steps before the storm.

Add winter supplies like rock salt and shovels to your disaster supply kit.

Wrap exposed pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Have your vehicle serviced to ensure it is prepared for the winter season.

Place a winter emergency kit in every vehicle.

The kit should include: a shovel, a windshield scraper and a small broom, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a mobile device charger, water, snack food, matches, extra hats, socks and mittens, a first aid kit with a pocket knife, necessary medications, blankets, a tow chain or a rope, road salt and sand, booster cables, emergency flares, and a fluorescent distress flag. Prepare a warm place indoors for pets.

Limit travel should conditions become hazardous on the roadways. If you must drive, go slowly and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

South Carolina’s Severe Winter Weather Guide can be downloaded here.

