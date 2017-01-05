Clemson city officials hopes to make it 'snow orange' in hopes of a national championship win

Clemson city officials are encouraging Tigers fans to paint the town with orange snow flakes in hopes of another national championship win.

According to the legend, in 2008 someone said "It will snow orange before Clemson wins another National Football Championship.”

Clemson officials said it will be snowing orange in the city before the Tigers meet Alabama on Jan. 9 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Orange Snow Flakes can be picked up at the Clemson Chamber of Commerce office at1105 Tiger Blvd. or at one of the Clemson Sports Medicine and Rehab/ATI clinics below.

10626 Clemson Blvd (in front of Blue Ridge Orthopedics) #482-0085

500-1 Old Greenville Hwy., (adjacent to Gold’s Gym) #722-6037

1019 Tiger Blvd (adjacent to Cross Point Church) #654-0431

