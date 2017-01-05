Deputies, troopers searching for chase suspect in Laurens County

Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis announced Monday that 21 arrests had been made in the Internet Crimes Against Children Operation.More >
Greenville County sheriff Will Lewis announced Monday that 21 arrests had been made in the Internet Crimes Against Children Operation.More >
Flame, a stray kitty who found a new home with Upstate firefighters, has become a viral sensation.More >
Flame, a stray kitty who found a new home with Upstate firefighters, has become a viral sensation.More >
Esau Sanchez spots bear in Walhalla neighborhood.
Esau Sanchez spots bear in Walhalla neighborhood.
An orangutan at the Greenville Zoo escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, causing a lock down at the zoo.More >
An orangutan at the Greenville Zoo escaped from its enclosure on Sunday, causing a lock down at the zoo.More >