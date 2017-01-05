Deputies, troopers searching for chase suspect in Laurens County

Laurens County deputies were assisting state troopers in a manhunt for a suspect in a chase who ran from troopers on-foot once the car chase ended Thursday.

Deputies said they were searching an area near Highway 560 and Milton Road in the Cross Hill community.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office sent bloodhounds to assist in the search.

No other details were immediately available.

