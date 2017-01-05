Deputies, probation officers searching for teen who fled Anderso - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies, probation officers searching for teen who fled Anderson group home

Posted: Updated:
Donovan Sage Smith (Source: ACSO) Donovan Sage Smith (Source: ACSO)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teenager on Thursday.

Deputies said 16-year-old Donovan Sage Smith ran away from the New Foundations Home for Children. A pickup order for Donovan's return has also been issued by Pickens County Probation.

Donovan is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He goes by "Sage," his middle name.

Anyone with information on Donovan's whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 864-260-4400.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.