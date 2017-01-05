Deputies, probation officers searching for teen who fled Anderson group home

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teenager on Thursday.

Deputies said 16-year-old Donovan Sage Smith ran away from the New Foundations Home for Children. A pickup order for Donovan's return has also been issued by Pickens County Probation.

Donovan is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He goes by "Sage," his middle name.

Anyone with information on Donovan's whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 864-260-4400.

