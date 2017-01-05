Looming winter weather impacts Upstate school events - FOX Carolina 21

Looming winter weather impacts Upstate school events

Upstate school districts are making preparations ahead of possible winter weather beginning Friday.

Below are confirmed changes to scheduled activities and athletic events:

  • Anderson County School District 5: Westside High School basketball game moved to 5 p.m. TL Hanna High School sports games canceled, but some teams still practicing after school.
  • Greenville County - Statewide band competition at Greer High postponed. Orchestra competition in Lexington postponed. All field trips scheduled for Friday must be returned to the school by noon, or canceled. All weekend events (home or away) have been canceled or postponed. A decision will be made by Friday at noon concerning Friday night activities, including basketball games, pageants, and all other school events.
  • Greenwood District 52 - Friday events rescheduled for Jan. 17. Saturday school rescheduled for Jan. 14.
  • Oconee County - Friday night basketball games and all Saturday events for SDOC have been canceled this week.
  • Pickens County - All after-school activities canceled Friday, Jan. 6 through Jan. 8.
  • Spartanburg District 1 - West-Oak vs. CHS wrestling match canceled Saturday
  • Spartanburg District 5 - Byrnes basketball games moved up by an hour. Girls play at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.
  • Spartanburg District 6 - Wade Hampton vs. Dorman moved up, Girls play at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m. Middle school basketball and cheer recognition moved to Jan. 27.

